The Sounders on Friday announced contract extensions through 2024 for stars Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo, and Xavier Arreaga. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer, affirmed weeks of speculation about the deals after the club’s training session at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. Ruidiaz reported to camp in January despite expressing his desire for an extension last season. Arreaga was with his Ecuador national team for World Cup qualifying matches and is now in the process of getting a green card.
Joao Paulo remains in Brazil awaiting his green card approval. Lagerwey said there should be “good news soon” regarding those statuses. If successful, the Sounders would have two more international spots open. MLS teams can sign eight international players and Seattle currently has seven after selling one to FC Dallas for $250,000 General Allocation Money (GAM).
“We’re really, really excited,” Lagerwey said, noting trading left back Brad Smith to D.C. United last month in exchange for $750,000 helped financially in the Ruidiaz and Joao Paulo contracts.
“We got an offer we couldn’t refuse,” Lagerwey said of Smith, who was key in helping the team win its 2019 MLS Cup title. “We knew that we had to do something in order to keep this (core players) together past 2022, whether that was (loan) a player, trade a player. … We did put ourselves in a world where we had to find a solution. We were able to do that with the Smith deal.”
Joao Paulo and Ruidiaz were named to the MLS Best XI team and All-Stars last year. They dealt with injuries as the club closed the regular season on a six-game winless streak, losing a postseason opener to Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks after a goal-less draw.
Ruidiaz, 31, tied Seattle's single season record with 17 goals last year, which also tied for third in the league's Golden Boot race. The striker has led the Sounders in scoring since being signed in 2018 and the Sounders were 10-0-3 when he scored last year.
Joao Paulo, 30, tied for sixth in the league with 11 assists and bagged three goals. Among players with at least 10 assists, the midfielder was first in tackles won (42), second in interceptions (36) and third in duels won (176).
Arreaga, 27, helped anchor coach Brian Schmetzer’s shift to a three-center backs lineup last season. The defender started 25 of his 26 matches and scored two goals.
The Sounders open their season slate Feb. 17 with a CONCACAF Champions League series against Honduran side F.C. Motagua. The MLS opener is Feb. 27 against Nashville SC at Lumen Field.
This story will be updated
