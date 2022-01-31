Re: “Sound Transit fares on ‘unsustainable’ trajectory, CEO warns” [Jan. 27, Traffic Lab]:
I find it absolutely, jaw-droppingly amazing that Sound Transit should have the problem of nonpaying riders in the first place and then appear to not know what to do about it.
Cities all over the world have mass-transit systems that use turnstile admission to the trains. A passenger buys their ticket, it is read at the turnstile, the passenger proceeds through the turnstile, retrieves their ticket, goes wherever the system takes them and reinserts their ticket to exit the system. It is easy and secure. Transit employees or “ambassadors” who currently check fares on the trains would work in the stations to provide security and assist those with disabilities who need nonturnstile access.
With this system there is no question of inequitable treatment. Those needing financial assistance can apply for reduced-fare passes. The issue is that those who use the system will pay at least a fraction of the costs to transport them, and the system remains solvent.
David De Groot, Puyallup
