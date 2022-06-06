STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego recovered from a slow start to defeat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Monday.
The Italian player dropped his serve in the first and fifth games of the match but won four in a row to clinch the first set before breaking twice in the second.
Sonego will next face German wild card Jan-Lennard Struff, who edged past American player Marcos Giron 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (8) in their first-round match.
Also, Benjamin Bonzi defeated Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-1 for an all-French second-round match against Ugo Humbert or Arthur Rinderknech.
Oscar Otte defeated German compatriot Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) for a second-round meeting with fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov.
