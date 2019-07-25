Re: “Paying for space at park, ride lots”:
So King County Metro is going to allocate half of its capacity at 10 high demand park-and-ride lots to fee-paid permitters, ensuring a spot until 10 a.m. for those willing and able to pay the price.
What about permit holders who don’t use their spot on a given day, e.g., they’re on vacation, ill, out of town, etc.? Access to those unused spots after 10 a.m. is useless to commuters with anything resembling a normal work schedule, so the net effect of the Metropolitan King County Council’s decision will be a reduction in effective capacity for most users. Brilliant, a “solution” that worsens the problem!
Dave Carlstrom, Seattle