After George Floyd’s death,

captured for all to see on a video that’s gone around the world, even the

willfully blind can no longer deny what is painfully obvious to Black people at

an early age: all of us live in a dermocracy (pun intended) that

privileges whites, marginalizes nonwhites and punishes those striving against

the odds to live while Black.

That such a diversity of people has

joined together in protesting Floyd’s death is cause for hope. Maybe, finally,

at long last, a change of consciousness has taken root. If cultivated and

expressed in grassroots political activities, this change of consciousness may

bring forth policy changes that will ensure a more equitable society.

Joe Wallace, Seattle