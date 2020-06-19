After George Floyd’s death,
captured for all to see on a video that’s gone around the world, even the
willfully blind can no longer deny what is painfully obvious to Black people at
an early age: all of us live in a dermocracy (pun intended) that
privileges whites, marginalizes nonwhites and punishes those striving against
the odds to live while Black.
That such a diversity of people has
joined together in protesting Floyd’s death is cause for hope. Maybe, finally,
at long last, a change of consciousness has taken root. If cultivated and
expressed in grassroots political activities, this change of consciousness may
bring forth policy changes that will ensure a more equitable society.
Joe Wallace, Seattle