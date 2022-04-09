Snow and multiple collisions closed I-90 in both directions at 4:02 p.m. Saturday at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.
Eastbound lanes were opened at milepost 34 near North Bend an hour later. Crews were still in the process of clearing vehicles westbound between the closure points before reopening that lane.
At least 15 collisions caused the Washington State Department of Transportation to advise detouring to US 2 Stevens Pass for westbound travel — but snow is hammering that pass too, the agency cautioned.
There was no estimated time for the reopening of the westbound lane.
