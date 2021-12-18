I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions between North Bend and Cle Elum, starting at about 6 p.m. Saturday, as heavy snow caused traffic collisions, spinouts and left vehicles blocking the road.
Eastbound traffic was stopped at Exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic was stopped at Milepost 84 near Cle Elum.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the temperature at the pass was 28 degrees and Washington State Department of Transportation cameras near North Bend showed a row of tractor trailers backed up on the highway.
The National Weather Service forecast rain and snow at the pass to ease around 10 p.m. after an accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of snow. Ice may be a danger later, WSDOT warned. Sunday is projected to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
After 9 p.m., several drivers with children in their cars and unable to get past the highway closures sent queries via Twitter to WSDOT seeking updates and saying that all hotels were full.
WSDOT on Twitter said crews were working to get the blocking vehicles to the shoulder navigating compact snow and ice on the roadway. They plowed snow and put down deicer aiming to reopen the pass at around 10 p.m.
