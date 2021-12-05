SMU (8-4, American Athletic Conference) vs. Virginia (6-6 ACC), Dec. 29, 11:00 a.m. ET
LOCATION: Boston
TOP PLAYERS
SMU: QB Tanner Mordecai threw for 3,628 yards and 39 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
Virginia: QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
NOTABLE
SMU: The Mustangs head to the first Fenway Bowl with a new coach as former SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee returns after two years as the OC and quarterbacks coach at Miami. He replaces Sonny Dykes, who went to TCU on Tuesday.
Virginia: Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday he was stepping down as the Cavaliers’ coach following the bowl game, the fifth straight in his six seasons.
LAST TIME
First meeting between the schools.
BOWL HISTORY
SMU: Playing in its 19th bowl game.
Virginia: Playing in its 22nd bowl game.
