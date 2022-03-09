IRVING, Texas (AP) — SMU senior guard Kendric Davis is the American Athletic Conference player of the year, as selected by the league's 11 head coaches.
Davis, who leads the conference with 19.5 points a game and is third with 4.6 assists, was the only unanimous pick on the All-AAC first team released Wednesday. He also was the league's top scorer last season.
The other first-team picks are graduate senior forwards Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. of regular-season champion and 18th-ranked Houston, Tulane freshman guard Jalen Cook and Memphis 6-foot-11 freshman center Jalen Duren.
Duren is the league's top rebounder at 7.5 per game and was the unanimous pick for freshman of the year. Cook is the second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.
Houston's Kelvin Sampson is the American's coach of the year for the third time, with the Cougars going into the conference tournament with a 26-5 record. Sampson was also coach of the year in 2018 and 2019, and the Cougars made it to the NCAA Final Four last season.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.