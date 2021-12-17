PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trey Smith had a career-high 24 points as San Jose State beat Portland 90-78 on Friday night.
Trey Anderson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for San Jose State (6-4), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Omari Moore added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 12 points.
The 90 points were a season best for San Jose State, which also posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Mike Meadows had 16 points for the Pilots (8-5). Moses Wood added 14 points. Chris Austin had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.