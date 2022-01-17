KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tevin Smith had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver snapped its 10-game road losing streak, defeating Kansas City 63-55 on Monday night.
Jordan Johnson had 17 points for Denver (7-14, 3-5 Summit League). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.
Evan Gilyard II had 16 points for the Roos (8-8, 2-3). Arkel Lamar added 13 points. Anderson Kopp had 12 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
