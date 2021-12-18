NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored a season-high 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Belmont beat NAIA-level Bethel (IN) 115-86 on Saturday.
Even Brauns scored 19 points for Belmont (10-3), which earned its fifth straight victory. Will Richard also scored 19 points and distributed seven assists and Ben Sheppard scored 18.
Belmont passed a season-high 27 assists while forcing a season-high 22 turnovers.
Zac Owens and Jared DeHart scored 21 points and Drew Greene 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.