CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith registered 16 points and six rebounds as Chattanooga won its eighth consecutive home game, beating Western Carolina 65-47 on Wednesday night.
David Jean-Baptiste had 14 points for Chattanooga (21-5, 11-2 Southern Conference). Grant Ledford added seven rebounds.
Nick Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Catamounts (9-17, 3-10). Tyler Harris added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Marlow Gilmore had seven rebounds.
Western Carolina defeated Chattanooga 70-59 on Jan. 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.