STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mississippi State pulled away early in the second half for a 75-60 victory over Lamar on Thursday night.
It was Smith's 10th career double-double for Mississippi State (6-1), which returned home after an 82-71 overtime win against Richmond at the Bahamas Championship in the third-place game. The Bulldogs host undefeated Minnesota (6-0) on Sunday.
Iverson Molinar scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Rocket Watts added 15 points and Garrison Brooks had 10. Molinar and Watts each had three of Bulldogs' seven 3-pointers.
Watts made consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 13-2 run and the Bulldogs led 62-43 with about seven minutes left.
C.J. Roberts scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting to lead Lamar (1-7). Davion Buster made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
The Bulldogs shot 52% (13 of 25) in the first half and built a 38-30 halftime advantage. Lamar pulled to 38-32 on a Roberts jumper to open the second but didn't get closer.
It was the first meeting between the teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.