PHILADELPHIA (AP) — George Smith had a season-high 23 points to help Pennsylvania fend off Brown 77-73 in an Ivy League opener on Sunday.
Smith shot 9 for 10 from the line for Penn (4-10), hitting a pair with 8 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession lead. Jordan Dingle added 20 points for the Quakers, who snapped a six-game skid. Michael Moshkovitz pitched in with 16 points and five assists.
Tamenang Choh tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bears (8-8), who have lost four straight. Kino Lilly Jr. added 14 points, while Nana Owusu-Anane scored 10.
