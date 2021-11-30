CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 22 points as College of Charleston narrowly defeated Tulane 81-77 on Tuesday night.
The Cougars led 77-65 with 2:18 to play but needed four free throws in the final five seconds to ensure the victory.
Brenden Tucker had 17 points for College of Charleston (5-2). Fah'mir Ali added 10 points.
Jaylen Forbes had 20 points for the Green Wave (2-5). Jalen Cook added 18 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.