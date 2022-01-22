DENVER (AP) — Tevin Smith had 18 points to lead five Denver players in double figures as the Pioneers romped past Nebraska Omaha 94-63 on Saturday.
Denver's 94 points were a season high. Michael Henn scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed six assists for the Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 Summit League).
Felix Lemetti had 12 points for the Mavericks (3-17, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Akol Arop and Marco Smith each scored 10 points.
