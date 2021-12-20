Q: Reading your past columns has me interested in the new electronic plumbing fixtures. But, when I looked into the new "smart" toilets with bidet features, I had sticker shock. What makes them such a high end item?
A: Cutting edge technology is expensive when first introduced to the market and that includes plumbing fixtures.
I remember as a kid seeing my first brick-sized "pocket" calculator and it cost hundreds of dollars. While a smart toilet is not the same as a cell phone with a calculator app, it does incorporate the latest in high-tech electronics.
Intelligent toilet/bidet options can include: LED night lighting, motion activated seat open and close, heated seat, UV light sanitizing a bidet wand, and even a touchscreen remote control. Performance-wise, pump-assisted dual-flushing can give a smart toilet a strong and efficient flush. Also, many smart toilets are made to look like a work of modern art.
So, when you add one beautiful design with intelligent toilet features, it's easy to see how one plus one can equal a very expensive number two!
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
