WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Colin Smalls tossed in 18 points to lead American University to a 63-55 victory over Bucknell on Sunday.
Josh Alexander had 12 points for the Eagles (5-10, 1-2 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added eight rebounds.
Bucknell totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Andrew Funk had 20 points for the Bison (3-15, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.