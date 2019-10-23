A small, two-seat private plane crashed in a Pierce County field Wednesday, landing upside down. Both people inside survived, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash near the 4200 block of 192nd Street East, southeast of Spanaway in unincorporated Pierce County, occurred shortly before noon, said Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
"The plane landed on its top and they are working to extricate the two people inside," he said shortly after the crash. Both people in the plane were conscious and talking to emergency responders, he said.
Later, Central Pierce Fire said that the people had been extricated from the plane and were able to walk away. Neither had life-threatening injuries.
