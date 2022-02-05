STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had 14 points as Tarleton State edged past Chicago State 57-54 on Saturday night.
Noah McDavid had 11 points for Tarleton State (11-13, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson added seven rebounds.
Brandon Betson had 16 points for the Cougars (6-17, 2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Kedrick Green added 14 points. Jahsean Corbett had seven rebounds. Coreyoun Rushin had a career-high 15 rebounds plus three points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
