An earthquake with a 3.0 magnitude was reported Tuesday afternoon near Mount Vernon, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network,
The earthquake occurred around 2:11 p.m. near Big Lake, about six miles east of Mount Vernon. It had a depth of about 9.4 miles.
The earthquake was reviewed by a seismologist, according to the seismic network.
The Puget Sound region is prone to earthquakes because it lies near the edge of the North American tectonic land plate and the Juan de Fuca, an oceanic tectonic plate. The 700-mile boundary, a fault known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, runs from Northern California to Canada.
