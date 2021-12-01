RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar" who wriggled his way through a Southern California business and fled with several thousands dollars.
Surveillance video showed the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside at around 5 a.m. last Friday after apparently getting into the business through a rooftop fire escape.
“It just gave me chills up my spine,” owner Lori Hajj told KNBC-TV.
Hajj says the thief she calls the “snake burglar" stole hundreds of dollars worth of products, cash from the register and a safe with more than $8,000 inside.
A security guard who was installing a new alarm system at the salon told KNBC-TV that the crook had been trying successfully to avoid a motion sensor.
The same man may have tried to burglarize other businesses previously, including a local pizza parlor where security video showed a man crawling on his belly, the station said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.