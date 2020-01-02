It’s a good thing the Alaska Airlines Arena stanchion beneath the basket is protected with purple padding or else Isaiah Stewart might have done some serious damage to himself after landing a wild punch in frustration.
Washington’s star freshman had a rebound slip out of his hands and land out of bounds, which precipitated his burst of anger.
It was that type of night for the Huskies.
For much of Thursday night’s Pac-12 opener, the defending conference regular-season champions failed to execute seemingly mundane tasks and were often their own worst enemy. A game that was seemingly in their grasp literally slipped away and the Huskies fell 66-64 to UCLA.
On UW’s final play, Nahziah Carter, who sank an improbable three-pointer on the previous possession, lost the ball while driving to the rim with a chance to tie.
The Huskies squandered a sensational outing from Stewart, who finished with 24 points on 6-for-12 shooting, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Carter, who flushed an acrobatic alley-oop dunk, added 16 points and Quade Green had 11.
But Washington (10-4, 0-1 Pac-12) had no answer for Jake Kyman, who scored 21 points and canned 7 of 12 three-pointers, including the go-ahead three with nine seconds left.
The Bruins (8-6, 1-0) also received 17 points from Jalen Hill.
Washington was down 34-24 at the break and trailed by as many as 11 points in a bizarre first half in which coach Mike Hopkins uncharacteristically used a 10-man rotation — perhaps trying to find a spark.
The Huskies lost their composure at times and bickered with officials, which became detrimental when Jaden McDaniels collected a technical foul while sitting on the bench.
Moments earlier, McDaniels expressed frustration after losing the ball on a turnover and then committed a questionable foul while poking the ball away from a UCLA player.
Twenty-one seconds later, McDaniels sat on the sidelines and threw a loose ball back on the court in the direction of a UCLA player which drew the technical and his fourth foul with 3:16 left in the fist half.
It was the third technical foul this season for the mercurial freshman.
A day earlier, Hopkins answered questions about McDaniels’ body language, which at times gives the impression that he’s aloof.
"The funny thing about Jaden is, people have said that to me,” Hopkins said. “But he is like the most positive, coachable kid that I've ever been around. I think sometimes he gets hard on himself.
“I think Jaden is just misunderstood. He gets frustrated with himself. We talk to him a lot about that, but he is an incredible kid, extremely coachable, and a hell of a player."
McDaniels started the second half, but fouled out with 16:10 remaining. He finished with a career-low three points and four turnovers in 14 minutes, which was his shortest stint of the season.
Without their second-leading scorer, Green and Carter picked up the offensive slack but the Huskies came up short at the end.
Washington finishes its first swing through a Pac-12 weekend with Sunday’s 7 p.m. game against USC. Next week the Huskies travel to the Bay Area to face Stanford and California.