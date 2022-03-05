ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson and Conley Garrison scored 15 points apiece as Furman topped Mercer 80-66 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night. Mike Bothwell added 14 points, Alex Hunter scored 13 and JP Pegues had 10 for the Paladins.
Kamar Robertson scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Bears (16-17). Felipe Haase added 16 points.
