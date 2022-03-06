ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson posted 17 points and seven rebounds as Furman narrowly defeated Samford 71-68 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday night.
Mike Bothwell had 17 points for Furman (22-11). Conley Garrison added 10 points and five steals.
Ques Glover had 23 points for the Bulldogs (21-11). Jermaine Marshall added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 14 points.
