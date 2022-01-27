RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 16 points to lead five Long Beach State players in double figures as the Beach defeated UC Riverside 68-62 on Thursday night.
Jadon Jones added 14 points for the Beach (9-9, 4-1 Big West Conference). Joel Murray finished with 13 points and five steals. Aboubacar Traore totaled 12 points and 23 rebounds, while Joe Hampton scored 11.
Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Highlanders (10-6, 4-2). Flynn Cameron added 13 points. Callum McRae had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.