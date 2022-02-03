LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 23 points as Long Beach State stretched its winning streak to seven games, topping Cal State Bakersfield 74-65 on Thursday night.
Slater hit 10 of 12 free throws. He added seven rebounds.
Joel Murray had 16 points for Long Beach State (11-9, 7-1 Big West Conference). Aboubacar Traore added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jadon Jones had 13 points.
Kaleb Higgins scored a season-high 21 points for the Roadrunners (6-10, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Justin Edler-Davis added 16 points and 10 rebounds. David Walker had 10 points.
