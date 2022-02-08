LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater registered 19 points as Long Beach State stretched its win streak to nine games, beating Cal State Fullerton 71-61 on Tuesday night.
Jadon Jones had 15 points for Long Beach State (13-9, 9-1 Big West Conference). Jordan Roberts added 13 points. Joel Murray had 12 points.
Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (14-7, 8-2). Jalen Harris added 15 points. Damari Milstead had eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
