PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mike Meadows made the go-ahead free throws with 8 seconds remaining and Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 20 points as Portland edged Cal Poly 78-77 on Monday night.
Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven assists for the Pilots (8-3). Meadows added 13 points and Chris Austin had 12.
Trevon Taylor scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-7). Jacob Davison added 17 points. Alimamy Koroma had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
