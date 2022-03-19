PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help Portland beat New Orleans 94-73 Saturday night in the first round of The Basketball Classic.
Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 19 points apiece for Portland (19-14) and had 14 points, seven assists and three steals. Wood added seven rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals.
The Pilots made 32 of 64 from the field, hit 16 of 34 from 3-point range and had 28 assists.
Troy Green led New Orleans (18-14) with 17 points and Derek St. Hilaire, the team's leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, added 14 on 4-of-18 shooting.
Portland, under first-year head coach Shantay Legans, won the first postseason game in program history.
