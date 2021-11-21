ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 20 points as Weber State beat Green Bay 68-58 in the Jersey Mike's Classic on Sunday.
The win pushed Weber State to a 5-0 start for the first time since the 1985-86 season and was the 300th win for coach Randy Rahe.
Sisoho Jawara hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Jamison Overton had 16 points for Weber State. Dillon Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Emmanuel Ansong had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (0-5). Cade Meyer added 11 points. Japannah Kellogg III had 10 points and seven rebounds.
