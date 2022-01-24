CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Weber State defeated Southern Utah 92-84 on Monday night. Koby McEwen added 21 points for the Wildcats.
Sisoho Jawara made 5 of 6 3-pointers. McEwen also had six rebounds and six assists.
Dontay Bassett had 18 points for Weber State (14-5, 7-1 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Dillon Jones added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Harrison Butler had 18 points for the Thunderbirds (11-6, 5-2). John Knight III added 17 points. Maizen Fausett had 17 points and seven rebounds.
