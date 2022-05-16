Q: In a previous article on filling an extra hole in a kitchen sink, you recommended a beverage faucet as one of the solutions. How could you not mention installing an instant hot unit? Please supply us with some instant info.
A: My beverage faucet suggestion can include the instant hot feature since some beverage faucets include instant hot upgrades. I should have made that clearer. To make up for that omission, here are my thoughts on instant hot units.
Instant hot (or "piping hot") units are small, point-of-use electric water heaters that connect under a kitchen sink, with a dedicated tap installed in an open sink hole.
The small thermally insulated tank has powerful electrical elements that keep about 2 cups of very hot water available for use at all times. It's handy for brewing tea, and for making instant treats like hot cocoa, soup and oatmeal.
Instant hot units should be installed by a licensed plumber according to local codes with any required permits needed.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.