WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims tossed in 26 points and Shykeim Phillips scored a career-high 24 to power UNC Wilmington to an 80-73 victory over William & Mary in overtime on Monday.
Phillips hit a 3-pointer and had two three-point plays for the Seahawks (18-7, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association) in the extra period. He added seven rebounds. Sims had six boards and four assists. Mike Okauru pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds. James Baker added 10 points and blocked four shots.
Brandon Carroll and Ben Wight scored 13 apiece to pace the Tribe (5-22, 4-10). Carroll added nine rebounds. Connor Kochera had 12 points and Julian Lewis scored 11. Kochera scored the final five points in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 63.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
