CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 24 points and Shykeim Phillips added 20 points as UNC Wilmington topped Charleston 86-78 on Monday night.
Jaylen Fornes had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (9-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive win.
John Meeks scored a season-high 27 points for the Cougars (9-6, 1-2). Reyne Smith added 17 points and Dimitrius Underwood had 13 points and nine rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
