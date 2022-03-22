DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Sims had 17 points as Middle Tennessee got past Abilene Christian 85-69 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night.
Eli Lawrence had 17 points for Middle Tennessee (26-10). DeAndre Dishman added 11 points and and Camryn Weston posted nine points, nine assists and five steals
Cameron Steele had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (25-11). Coryon Mason added 15 points and Mahki Morris had 14 points.
