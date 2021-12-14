MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simon had a career-high 30 points as UT Martin defeated UNC Asheville 79-68 on Tuesday night.
Bernie Andre had 14 points and seven rebounds for UT Martin (4-7), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chris Nix added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Koby Jeffries had six rebounds.
Quay Kimble scored a season-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (6-5). Trent Stephney added 11 points. Tajion Jones had 10 points and six rebounds. Drew Pember had six points and five blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.