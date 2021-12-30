CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simon had 26 points as UT Martin held off Austin Peay 65-62 on Thursday night.
The Governors were without its coach for the game. Nate James tested positive for COVID-19. Associate head coach Brett Carey served as acting head coach in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Bernie Andre had 14 points and nine rebounds for UT Martin (5-8, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Mikel Henderson added 12 points. Chris Nix had seven rebounds.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Governors (4-7, 0-1), who have now lost four straight games. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 15 points.
