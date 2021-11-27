ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had 14 points as Abilene Christian rolled past McMurry 89-54 on Saturday night.
Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (2-2). Mahki Morris added 11 points. Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu had 10 points. Damien Daniels had a career-high 10 assists plus two points.
CJ LeBlanc had 13 points for the War Hawks.
This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC
