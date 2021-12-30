OREM, Utah (AP) — Airion Simmons had a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian stretched its win streak to 10 games, narrowly beating Utah Valley 80-76 on Thursday night.
The game was the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Cameron Steele had 17 points and nine rebounds for Abilene Christian (10-2, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).
Blaze Nield scored a career-high 27 points plus 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (9-4, 0-1). Fardaws Aimaq added 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Le'Tre Darthard had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.