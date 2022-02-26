HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Omar Silverio had 20 points as Hofstra topped William & Mary 82-67 on Saturday.
Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (20-10, 12-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar added 12 points. Aaron Estrada had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Ben Wight had 19 points for the Tribe (5-26, 4-14), who have now lost nine games in a row. Connor Kochera added 15 points and six rebounds. Julian Lewis had six rebounds. Tyler Rice had seven points and 10 assists.
The Pride evened the season series against the Tribe. William & Mary defeated Hofstra 63-62 on Dec. 29.
