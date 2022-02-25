JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Desi Sills posted 16 points as Arkansas State narrowly defeated Appalachian State 62-60 on Friday night.
Marquis Eaton had 14 points and six rebounds for Arkansas State (17-10, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference). Norchad Omier added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Adrian Delph had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (18-13, 12-6). Justin Forrest added 15 points. James Lewis Jr. had 10 points.
The Red Wolves split the season series against the Mountaineers. Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 61-54 on Jan. 27.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.