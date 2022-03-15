Mariners spring training is underway, with a couple new faces in camp Tuesday. Seattle stole headlines Monday with the blockbuster trade of Reds sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, and both players showed up in their new teal threads Tuesday ready to get to work.
The team's highly touted youngsters also showcased their talents in Peoria, as Jared Kelenic hit some opposite-field moonshots in batting practice and George Kirby blew a fastball by top prospect Julio Rodriguez in a simulated at-bat.
Here are some sights and sounds from Tuesday's spring training action.
