Mariners spring training is underway, with a couple new faces in camp Tuesday. Seattle stole headlines Monday with the blockbuster trade of Reds sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, and both players showed up in their new teal threads Tuesday ready to get to work.

The team's highly touted youngsters also showcased their talents in Peoria, as Jared Kelenic hit some opposite-field moonshots in batting practice and George Kirby blew a fastball by top prospect Julio Rodriguez in a simulated at-bat.

Here are some sights and sounds from Tuesday's spring training action.

https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1503517251525234690

https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1503892366523965440

https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1503853352119005186

https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1503533179637886979

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503823984307056640

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503817182861414402

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503816338246029316

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503810420380876800

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503810981184479239

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503808755464478721

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503807546951278592

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish/status/1503799566449008641

https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1503768850176741384

