The Seattle International Film Festival, returning to theaters after a canceled 2020 festival and a 2021 all-virtual edition, will open April 14 with "Navalny," a documentary about the attempted assassination of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, directed by Daniel Roher. It will screen in an opening-night gala at the Paramount Theatre, followed by a party both at the theater and outdoors, where Ninth Avenue will be closed to make room for food trucks and a beer garden.
Unfolding over 10 days (rather than its pre-pandemic customary length of three-and-a-half weeks), the festival will be a hybrid edition, though not every film will be available virtually. Films will screen online on the SIFF Channel, at SIFF's three theaters (Egyptian, Uptown, SIFF Film Center), and at Pacific Place, Majestic Bay, Ark Lodge, and Shoreline Community College. Closing night, which will be April 24, will be at the Egyptian with a party to follow at MOHAI.
The festival will include some 250 films from 80 countries. Other than "Navalny," no titles have been announced; SIFF says it will announce programming details March 30.
Passes and packages are currently on sale; prices are $650 ($525 SIFF members) for a full series pass, $200 ($150) for a virtual-only pass, $75 ($62) for a six-pack of individual tickets. Other packages and passes are available; see siff.net for information.
