And you thought trying to tackle Derrick Henry is a scary proposition?
Officials in Brookings, S.D., had to take on a young moose that got into Dana J. Stadium and wandered about the field the day before the South Dakota State-North Dakota State game.
Police and stadium personnel finally chased out the 800-pounder out, averting the first game being called on account of game.
• At TheOnion.com: “Titans limit post-surgery Derrick Henry to workload of 20 one-legged carries per week.”
• At Fark.com: “Sam Darnold can’t even complete a fracture.”
Packers backup QB Jordan Love completed just 6 of 17 passes for 30 yards against the blitz, according to ESPN Stats and Information, in losing 13-7 to the Chiefs in his starting debut.
Who says you can’t hurry Love?
What Astros sign-stealing scandal?
It’s finally time to forgive and forget, Yankees fans say — just as soon as Carlos Correa signs on the dotted line.
Just in the past week: Falcons over Saints, Jaguars over Bills, Broncos over Cowboys, Titans over Rams, Dolphins over Ravens.
So, who’s spiking the Gatorade?
The 1-9-2 Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton.
Or, more charitably, commuted his sentence.
Odell Beckham Jr., just as every “NFL insider” predicted, signed with the:
a) Chiefs
b) Packers
c) Patriots
d) Saints
e) Seahawks
Wait, what?
High-jumper Ivan Ukhov was officially stripped of his gold medal in the 2012 Olympics after the doping Russian’s appeal was turned down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
IOC officials knew something was amiss when he also qualified for that year’s pole-vault finals — without a pole.
The USC-Cal game was postponed three weeks until Dec. 4 because of an outbreak of COVID-19 — reportedly 44 cases — in the Golden Bears program.
What, did they bring ex-Cal QB Aaron Rodgers in to give a pregame speech or something?
The Cowboys CeeDee Lamb has been fined more than $20,000 for having the shirttail of his jersey exposed during a game.
It’s called the Untuck Rule.
The Los Angeles Rams have replaced wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was released after complaining he wasn’t getting enough touches with the Rams, with Odell Beckham Jr., who complained he wasn’t getting enough touches with the Browns.
Check back in a month or so for any updates.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of youth hockey referees, causing some games to be canceled, CBC reported.
Next, officials fear store shelves will get emptied by a panic run on hockey pucks.
• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after the Bills’ Josh Allen was intercepted by the Jaguars’ Josh Allen, an NFL first for players with the same name: “That’s one thing Ben Roethisberger doesn’t have to worry about.”
• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on a Kentucky man who has been arrested more than 1,500 times being back in jail again: “He’s been visited by one brother, two cousins and 19 NFL scouts.”
U-Dub alum Jim Mora was named head football coach at UConn.
Hey, he always said he dreamed of coaching the Huskies.
• B.C. blogger Gregg Drinnan: “You know what is really wonderful these days? You turn on the TV and tune into an NFL game. A woman is part of the on-field officiating crew and from the game’s start to its end no one mentions it.”
• Greg Cote of The Miami Herald, on the Packers playing without COVID quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs: “Unlike a good neighbor, Aaron wasn’t there for his teammates.”
• Bob Molinaro of the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot: “Until we see a vaccine-avoiding athlete in a lab coat and huddled over a microscope, the phrase ‘I want to do my own research’ is this year’s best punch line.”
• Steve Simmons of Toronto Sun, after free-agent second baseman Marcus Semien hired Scott Boras as his agent: “Don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing for the Blue Jays but know it’s an expensive thing for somebody.”
Nebraska has outscored its Big Ten opponents 190-176 so far this season. They are 1-6. — @RedditCFB
• Times reader Charlie Gay, after Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, miffed by three missed field goals against Arkansas, declared open tryouts for kickers: “Maybe it would have helped if he wouldn’t have let Lucy Van Pelt walk on as holder.”
• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after the Raiders released their top two draft picks of 2020 for off-the-field matters: “Apparently NFL teams employ psychologists to help them evaluate draft picks’ readiness … Seems like the Raiders need to re-evaluate their evaluator.”
• Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to reporters, on making opponent-specific game plans: “If you wanna go back far enough, look at Sun Tzu and the great generals. You exploit your strengths and attack weaknesses.”
• Nick Canepa of The San Diego Union-Tribune, on San Diego State’s 30-20 loss in football: “The dehydrated Dominguez Canal is making Carson stink more than normal. Aztecs’ performance vs. Fresno State didn’t help, either.”
