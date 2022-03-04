TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 22 points as Toledo romped past Bowling Green 96-56 on Friday night.
Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points for Toledo (25-6, 17-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Ryan Rollins added 18 points. Ra'Heim Moss had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Toledo posted a season-high 25 assists.
Bowling Green totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points for the Falcons (13-18, 6-14). Chandler Turner added 10 points.
The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Toledo defeated Bowling Green 91-78 on Jan. 15.
