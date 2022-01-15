BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored 29 points, Setric Millner Jr. added 20 and Toledo cruised to a 91-78 victory over rival Bowling Green on Saturday.
Shumate and Millner were a combined 20 of 30 from the floor and 7 of 10 from long range. Ryan Rollins added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Toledo (13-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), which has won four straight. RayJ Dennis had 11 points.
Trey Diggs scored 21 points for Bowling Green (8-8, 1-4). Daeqwon Plowden and Myron Gordon added 14 points apiece. Chandler Turner had 11 points.
Toledo hosts Ball State on Tuesday. Bowling Green plays at Northern Illinois on Tuesday.
