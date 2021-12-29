TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 83-56 on Wednesday night.
Ryan Rollins added 20 points for the Rockets. Rollins also had five steals.
Both teams were playing their first Mid-American Conference game of the season.
Ra'Heim Moss had six rebounds for Toledo (9-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.
Setric Millner Jr., who was second on the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).
Lamar Norman Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (4-8, 0-1). Markeese Hastings added nine points and 18 rebounds. Titus Wright had three blocks.
