LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate had 22 points and 17 rebounds as McNeese State easily defeated Arlington Baptist 120-44 on Wednesday night.
Brendan Medley-Bacon added 20 points with four blocks and Myles Lewis had 15 points and 10 rebounds for McNeese State (6-11). Kellon Taylor added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
McNeese State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Trey Ballard had 13 points for the Patriots. Darrell Green added 11 points and Da'vione Stafford had 10 points.
